Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $49.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arteris.
Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of AIP opened at $11.51 on Friday. Arteris has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06.
About Arteris (Get Rating)
Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.
