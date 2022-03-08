Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Arteris Inc (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) will post $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Arteris’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arteris will report full year sales of $49.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $48.63 million to $50.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.96 million, with estimates ranging from $62.52 million to $65.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arteris.

Get Arteris alerts:

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arteris in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 4th quarter worth about $5,841,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIP opened at $11.51 on Friday. Arteris has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $27.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06.

About Arteris (Get Rating)

Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arteris (AIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.