Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.80. 3,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,623. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $85.31 and a 1-year high of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

AWI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.29.

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

