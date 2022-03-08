ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,991,000 after buying an additional 18,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,461,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,493,000 after buying an additional 52,631 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 917,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,376,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $58.05 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74.

