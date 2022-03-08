Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arhaus Inc. is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc. is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARHS. Bank of America initiated coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of ARHS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.62. 22,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,583. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $203.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John P. Reed acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer E. Porter acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $359,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,670 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARHS. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

