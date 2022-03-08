Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Argonaut Gold to a hold rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Argonaut Gold to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.44.

TSE AR opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.80. Argonaut Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.90 and a twelve month high of C$4.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$725.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

