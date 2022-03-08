Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe Sells 2,489 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 2,489 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $41,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

On Monday, March 7th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 770 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $13,128.50.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $21,590.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.08. Analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.