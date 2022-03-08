Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Position Increased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Arconic worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arconic in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Arconic from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Arconic stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.54. Arconic Co. has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $38.49.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

