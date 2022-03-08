Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) will report $73.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Arco Platform’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.98 million to $76.71 million. Arco Platform reported sales of $54.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arco Platform will report full year sales of $220.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $219.06 million to $222.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $288.52 million to $288.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Arco Platform.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.83.

Arco Platform stock remained flat at $$17.70 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 180,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,800. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.52. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The company has a market capitalization of $534.31 million, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,714,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,849,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 321,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 78,776 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arco Platform by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

