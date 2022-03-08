ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACTD – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACTD. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $479,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,915,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,860,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

