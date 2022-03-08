Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Receives $71.08 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 40,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $3,107,426.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,726 shares of company stock valued at $42,167,404 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,314,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 32,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 584.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $513,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADM traded up $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.97. 8,546,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,374,243. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $55.26 and a 12-month high of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.77.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

