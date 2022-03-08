Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 22.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,046,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 189,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 238.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 88,342 shares in the last quarter. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

AQST opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $118.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 3.33.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

