AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Shares Gap Down to $5.68

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.68, but opened at $5.25. AppHarvest shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 60,284 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.54.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%. As a group, analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AppHarvest by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 409,709 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppHarvest during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,652,000. State Street Corp raised its position in AppHarvest by 2,349.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 916,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AppHarvest by 40.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 112,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

