AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens raised AppFolio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $114.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,830.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.46. AppFolio has a 52-week low of $103.63 and a 52-week high of $150.78.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). AppFolio had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jason Robert Randall sold 8,203 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,109.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AppFolio by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

