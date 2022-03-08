Apax Global Alpha Limited (APAX) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.36 on April 4th

Apax Global Alpha Limited (LON:APAX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.36 ($0.08) per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Apax Global Alpha’s previous dividend of $5.97. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of APAX opened at GBX 198 ($2.59) on Tuesday. Apax Global Alpha has a fifty-two week low of GBX 174.20 ($2.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.50 ($3.13). The company has a market capitalization of £972.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 209.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 216.04.
Apax Global Alpha Company Profile (Get Rating)
