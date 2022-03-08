Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,924,000 after acquiring an additional 147,703 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,556,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,935,962 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 86,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,060,000 after acquiring an additional 148,682 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Antares Pharma by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,350,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,392,000 after acquiring an additional 311,564 shares during the period. 48.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

