ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 600,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $419.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.09.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total value of $7,092,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,460 shares of company stock worth $10,028,831. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 10.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $305.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.00 and a 12-month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.10. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Japan, Germany, South Korea, France, China, Other EMEA, and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

