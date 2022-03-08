Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anhui Conch Cement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It primarily provides Portland cement, ordinary Portland cement, slag Portland cement, composite Portland cement under the Conch brand.

