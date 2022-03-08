AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $3.72 EPS

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72), Fidelity Earnings reports. AnaptysBio had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 6.87%.

Shares of ANAB stock opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.50 million, a PE ratio of 107.14 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.53.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other AnaptysBio news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,303,462.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.