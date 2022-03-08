Analyzing AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE) & ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE:AGE – Get Rating) and ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million 14.20 -$10.86 million ($0.25) -2.80 ProQR Therapeutics $1.60 million 29.18 -$72.31 million ($1.15) -0.81

AgeX Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than ProQR Therapeutics. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProQR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AgeX Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A ProQR Therapeutics 0 3 5 0 2.63

ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,727.96%. Given ProQR Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProQR Therapeutics is more favorable than AgeX Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and ProQR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% ProQR Therapeutics -4,113.78% -59.74% -37.01%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.6% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of ProQR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics beats ProQR Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgeX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

About ProQR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer, and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

