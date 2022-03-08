Analysts Set Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price at $322.50

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $289.79.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.
In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $6.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.50. 1,448,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,542. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $179.34 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79.
Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.
About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)
Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veeva Systems (VEEV)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.