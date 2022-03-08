Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $258.83

Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STE. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in STERIS by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in STERIS by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $238.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.61. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS has a 12-month low of $170.63 and a 12-month high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STERIS will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.52%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

