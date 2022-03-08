Analysts Set SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Price Target at $108.20

Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.20.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAP. Cowen decreased their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in SAP by 196.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SAP during the third quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSE:SAP traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.33. The stock had a trading volume of 73,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.28. SAP has a 12-month low of $104.95 and a 12-month high of $151.48. The stock has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

