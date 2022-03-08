Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $44.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. 81,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.26.
Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
- 3 Reputable Railroad Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Primed to Sizzle
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.