Analysts Set Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price at $44.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.96. 81,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $54.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 122.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,981,000 after buying an additional 94,015 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sanofi by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.