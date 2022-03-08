Analysts Set Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Target Price at $12.44

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NASDAQ PTEN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.49. 150,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,661,075. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $16.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.62.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 48.23%. The business’s revenue was up 111.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 155,911 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 420,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 74,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,737,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,910,000 after purchasing an additional 188,303 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,044,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after acquiring an additional 427,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

