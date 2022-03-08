Analysts Set Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fluidra from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of FLUIF stock remained flat at $$25.45 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.40. Fluidra has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

