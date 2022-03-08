Analysts Set DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Target Price at $181.11

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.11.

DASH has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on DoorDash from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $79.86 on Friday. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $257.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.67) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DoorDash will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $4,088,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.31, for a total transaction of $12,344,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 533,474 shares of company stock worth $67,173,491 in the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter worth $26,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.0% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

