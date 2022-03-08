Analysts Set Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Target Price at $83.00

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

CYRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $93.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cryoport from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of CYRX traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.09. 631,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,839. Cryoport has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 16.26 and a quick ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.13 and a 200-day moving average of $58.90.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $4,232,339.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $37,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,368,665 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $91,030,000 after buying an additional 484,718 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 36.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,449,003 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $96,373,000 after buying an additional 386,940 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 5,775.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 231,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth $13,411,000.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

