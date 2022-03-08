Analysts Set CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target at $3.10

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CESDF stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%.

About CES Energy Solutions (Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.