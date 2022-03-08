Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now expects that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MEC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.11. The stock has a market cap of $212.34 million, a P/E ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 0.51. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $22.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 145.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter worth about $188,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

