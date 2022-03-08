Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinaxis Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.89.

KXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$216.38.

Shares of KXS opened at C$146.77 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$128.40 and a 1 year high of C$229.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$158.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$180.62. The stock has a market cap of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -2,717.96.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

