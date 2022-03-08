Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report $2.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.76 and the lowest is $2.52. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings per share of $2.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after acquiring an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 671.9% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 26,431 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $169.75. 778,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,780,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.