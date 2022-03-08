Analysts Expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. GCM Grosvenor reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 187.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on GCMG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

GCMG stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.05. GCM Grosvenor has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is currently 160.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in GCM Grosvenor by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 11.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 128.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

