Analysts Anticipate The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.22 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) will post $16.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $16.50 million. Bank of Princeton reported sales of $15.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Princeton will report full-year sales of $64.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.68 million to $64.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $65.98 million, with estimates ranging from $65.64 million to $66.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bank of Princeton.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPRN. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bank of Princeton from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bank of Princeton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ BPRN traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,123. The company has a market capitalization of $197.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.11. Bank of Princeton has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $32.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 192.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bank of Princeton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bank of Princeton by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 390,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 53,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

