Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.89. Tetra Tech reported earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In related news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total transaction of $132,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,135 shares of company stock worth $5,526,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,979,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,330,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $158.34. The stock had a trading volume of 201,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.57. Tetra Tech has a fifty-two week low of $116.01 and a fifty-two week high of $192.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

