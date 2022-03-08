Analysts Anticipate Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Will Post Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.21. Microsoft reported earnings of $1.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.20 to $9.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $11.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Microsoft from $376.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after buying an additional 19,983 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after buying an additional 444,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT traded down $6.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,186,684. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $305.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.48. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $227.13 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

