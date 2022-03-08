Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Inseego also reported earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inseego presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Inseego in the second quarter valued at $647,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inseego by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,128,000 after acquiring an additional 264,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Inseego by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,129,000 after acquiring an additional 126,930 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Inseego by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,305. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The company has a market capitalization of $503.55 million, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.62. Inseego has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $11.41.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

