Analysts Anticipate Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to Post $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.43. Big Lots posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $7.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.14). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Big Lots stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.96. 10,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,358. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $44.64. Big Lots has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Big Lots declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,494,000 after purchasing an additional 119,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,337,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,274,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Big Lots during the 4th quarter worth $30,615,139,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,495,000 after purchasing an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

