Analysts Anticipate AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Will Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AMERISAFE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. AMERISAFE reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMERISAFE will report full year earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMERISAFE.

Several analysts recently commented on AMSF shares. Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut AMERISAFE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the 3rd quarter worth $2,178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

AMSF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 142,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. AMERISAFE has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $67.10. The stock has a market cap of $906.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

