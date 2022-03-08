ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF) Short Interest Update

ams AG (OTCMKTS:AUKUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,797,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 3,436,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13,989.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUKUF opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28. AMS has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

AMS Company Profile

ams-OSRAM AG develops and manufactures analog semiconductors, sensors, sensor interfaces, power management and wireless solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry. The Consumer segment comprises of products and sensor solutions targeting the mobile, consumer and communications markets.

