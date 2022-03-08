Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Shares Acquired by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 113,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,343 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 33,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $568,000.

BATS DIVO traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,452 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79.

