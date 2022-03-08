Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of Ames National worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 27.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 157,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $3,459,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ames National during the third quarter worth approximately $675,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ames National by 232.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ames National by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.71. Ames National Co. has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Ames National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ames National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Its lending activities consist primarily of short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate loans, residential real estate loans, agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit, equipment loans, vehicle loans, personal loans and lines of credit, home improvement loans and origination of mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market.

