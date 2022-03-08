American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Update

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the January 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,576,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HIPH stock remained flat at $$0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,966. American Premium Water has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

American Premium Water Corp. engages in the production of cannabidiol (CBD) infused water and other consumer products. It also focuses on nanotechnology research that enables the body to absorb higher percentages of CBD molecules. The company was founded by Culbreth Alfred on February 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Playa Vista, CA.

