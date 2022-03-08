American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $188.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.21. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.43 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.61.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.75.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.