American International Group Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.89. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

