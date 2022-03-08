American International Group Inc. Sells 12,782 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 257.6% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 224.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 63.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IVZ. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.82.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan sold 189,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $3,701,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $29.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.87.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

