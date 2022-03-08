American International Group Inc. Purchases 5,071 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Livent worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Livent during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. Livent Co. has a 52-week low of $15.48 and a 52-week high of $33.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -993.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Livent Profile (Get Rating)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.