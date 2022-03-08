American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 4.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercury General by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 31.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercury General by 1.0% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $53.49 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

