American International Group Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,708,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,710,000 after buying an additional 598,034 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth $2,432,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 7.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 400,511 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 26,892 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 19.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 411,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 67,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Antero Resources by 121.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

