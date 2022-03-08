American International Group Inc. Has $2.50 Million Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Globe Life by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

GL opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.72.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.57.

In related news, Director Charles E. Adair sold 6,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.33, for a total value of $668,773.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,376 shares of company stock worth $4,327,209. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

