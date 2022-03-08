American Electric Power Company Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (NASDAQ:AEPPL)

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AEPPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.7656 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.
AEPPL traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $53.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,915. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $46.54 and a 12 month high of $55.09.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday.
